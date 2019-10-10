Rugby: England v France, New Zealand v Italy World Cup games cancelled over typhoon

TOKYO: Rugby World Cup organisers on Thursday (Oct 10) cancelled England's game against France and New Zealand's clash with Italy as Super Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan.

"We've taken the very difficult decision to cancel certain matches in the affected areas," tournament director Alan Gilpin said, announcing the unprecedented step.

Both games were due to be played on Saturday. Gilpin said Sunday's four games - including the Pool A showdown between hosts Japan and Scotland - were under review.

"We are continuing to review Sunday's matches and making every effort to ensure they will be played as scheduled," he said

The fierce tropical storm, predicted to be one of the most violent to hit the region in recent years, is expected to strike the Tokyo area this weekend.

Tournament rules state that any pool game that cannot be played is not rescheduled and instead is recorded as a 0-0 draw, with no bonus points available.

This is the first time a World Cup match has been cancelled.

The 1995 semi-final between hosts South Africa and France was delayed an hour due to a waterlogged pitch, but famously went ahead after cleaning ladies took to it with brooms.

