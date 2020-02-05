Rugby: England's Watson out of Scotland Six Nations clash

LONDON: England wing Anthony Watson has again been ruled out of Six Nations action after it was announced Wednesday (Feb 5) he would miss this weekend's match away to Scotland with a calf injury.

Watson was absent from England's opening 24-17 defeat by France in Paris on Sunday with the same problem but it had been hoped he would be available in time for Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

"Anthony felt it (the injury) again yesterday (Tuesday) and we won't consider him for Scotland," said England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.

Manu Tuilagi had already been ruled out of the match after the powerful centre suffered a groin injury that saw him leave the pitch just 16 minutes into last weekend's match at the Stade de France.

In Paris, England coach Eddie Jones responded to being without Watson, a member of the side that lost to South Africa in last year's World Cup final, by switching Elliot Daly to the wing and giving a Test debut to full-back George Furbank.

Jones is set to name his side to play Scotland on Thursday, with both teams looking for their first win of this year's Six Nations following the Scots' 19-12 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

