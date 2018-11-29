Rugby: England winger Nowell faces two months out with hamstring injury

ENGLAND: Exeter Chiefs winger Jack Nowell has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury but could return in time for England's Six Nations campaign early next year, the Premiership team has said.

Nowell featured in England's November internationals against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan but the 25-year-old missed the win over Australia after sustaining the injury in training.

Advertisement

"Jack's got a pretty significant hamstring tear. It's one of those injuries which is likely to be around the eight-week mark, give or take a week depending on how his rehab goes," Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter told the club website.

"He should be back in time to fight for a place in the Six Nations," Baxter added.

England made a poor defence of their Six Nations title this year when they could only finish fifth after a string of poor displays and begin next year's campaign against Ireland in Dublin on Feb 2.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement