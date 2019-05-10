Rugby: Euro kings Leinster must quell Saracens to win fifth crown

NEWCASTLE: Holders Leinster believe they will need a special display to beat Saracens and win an historic fifth European title in a clash of the continent's heavyweights on Saturday (May 11) in Newcastle.

The Irish province earned a shot at a record haul of Champions Cup crowns with a convincing 30-12 semi-final victory over fellow four-time winners Toulouse and have their hearts set on earning a fifth star next to the club badge on their blue jerseys.

"We want five stars," said Leinster and Ireland No 8 Jack Conan, speaking to The Left Wing rugby podcast.

"It would put us in a special place in European rugby history if we go on to be the first team to do it."

Leinster, champions in 2009, 2011 and 2012, overpowered English giants Saracens 30-19 at the quarter-final stage last year, en route to Bilbao where they won a try-less final 15-12 against Racing 92.

"RAISE OUR GAME"

The Dublin-based side know they will have to be at their best at St James' Park, the home of Newcastle United football club, to stop London outfit Saracens from avenging that loss and becoming three-time winners of Europe's premier club rugby union title.

"We are well aware we are going to have to raise our game," said Leinster and Ireland lock James Ryan.

"I think they are better than last year."

Saracens are seeking a third European title in four years, having triumphed in 2016 and 2017, and coach Mark McCall was adamant his English champions would be a more formidable force that they were in last season's Dublin quarter-final.

"We'll be in a much better state physically and mentally," said McCall, a former Ireland centre.

"We were in a different place then. England had just had a very poor Six Nations, Ireland had just won the Grand Slam and we were missing some key players," he added.

McCall, whose side overpowered Munster 32-16 in this season's semi-finals, looks set to have all of his star names available this time, England prop Mako Vunipola having been passed fit following an ankle problem.

Much is likely to depend on the dominance that Vunipola and his brother, No 8 Billy, can help Saracens gain up front - and on whether fly-half Owen Farrell can prove a more influential orchestrator than his opposite number, Johnny Sexton.

World player of the year Sexton was short of his best after being rushed back from injury for Ireland in this year's Six Nations but was close to his most influential form with a man-of-the display against Toulouse in the match semi-final.

Sexton is the all-time leading points scorer in Champions Cup finals, with 63 from Leinster's four previous wins.

Farrell is the top points scorer in this season's competition, with 79. The England outside-half is also the third top points scorer in history in all stages of the tournament, with 767 - behind Ronan O'Gara (1,365) and Stephen Jones (869).

It promises to be a tight affair between two closely-matched teams who boast power up front and an ability to play a controlled, kicking game behind their forwards.

Both sides have masters of the aerial battle in their back division in Leinster's veteran Ireland full-back Rob Kearney and Saracens' Wales wing Liam Williams, who will be looking to complete a Grand Slam and Champions Cup double.

The strong-running Williams is a potential match winner, as is Leinster's Kiwi wing James Lowe, who has bagged 20 tries in 27 appearances for the Irish province.