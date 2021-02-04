Rugby-Farrell at flyhalf for England against Scotland

England's captain Owen Farrell will start at flyhalf, alongside a midfield duo of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade, when they begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

LONDON: England's captain Owen Farrell will start at flyhalf, alongside a midfield duo of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade, when they begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Coach Eddie Jones named his team on Thursday, moving Farrell from the inside centre position he has filled more regularly in England's more important recent games and dropping George Ford to the bench.

With a host of forward injuries and absences to deal with, there is a new look to the pack, where Ellis Genge and Will Stuart are the starting props, Mark Wilson returns at blindside flanker, Tom Curry at openside and with Billy Vunipola at Number Eight.

Uncapped prop Beno Obano was named among the replacements, as was flanker/lock Courtney Lawes after returning from a long injury absence.

"We’ve had a really good week of training. It’s been very competitive but I’ve gone with what I feel is the strongest 23 for this week," Jones said.

He has regularly flipped Farrell from flyhalf to centre, depending on the opposition and the availability of his centres.

In last year’s World Cup Jones's preferred option was the Ford/Farrell combination, though he started Farrell at flyhalf for the impressive quarter-final win over Australia before shifting him back to inside centre for the semi-final and final.

Last autumn Jones played Farrell at flyhalf against Italy, Georgia and Ireland before recalling Ford for the final two games versus Wales and France.

Saturday’s lineup looks to give England more attacking options, with the hard-running Lawrence hoping to get more opportunities than in his previous three appearances.

Slade has been given the chance to display the creative running that played a key role in Exeter’s rise in recent years but that has not always come to the fore internationally.

Farrell, along with Saracens team mates Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Elliot Daly, has not played any rugby since England won the final of the Nations Cup against France at the start of December but he and Jones are convinced that the layoff will have been more of a rejuvenating break than a handicap.

In the 150th anniversary of the oldest fixture in international rugby England are heavy favourites to prevail on Saturday against a Scotland team who have not won at Twickenham since 1983.

"The Six Nations is a short tournament, it’s a real sprint, so we’ll need to be on the front foot straight away," said Jones. "We know Scotland will be raring to go – but so will we."

England team to face Scotland15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 47 caps)14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 46 caps)13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)12. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 61 caps)10. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 88 caps)9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 104 caps)1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)2. Jamie George (Saracens, 54 caps)3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 8 caps)4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 43 caps)5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 19 caps)7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 28 caps)8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 56 caps) Replacements16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 26 caps)17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, uncapped)18. Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 85 caps)20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 8 caps)21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 7 caps)22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 3 caps)

