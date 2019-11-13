Rugby: Fiji's Nakarawa suspended by Racing after late World Cup return

PARIS: Fiji second-row Leone Nakarawa has been suspended by Racing 92 after returning from the Rugby World Cup two weeks' late, the French club said on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Nakarawa, 31, who featured in all four of the Pacific Islanders' group games before they were knocked out, was expected in Paris on Oct 28 but only came back on Monday.

"Racing 92 have provisionally suspended Leone Nakarawa and have summoned him to a preliminary meeting before an eventual sanction," the Top 14 outfit said.

The 61-time international was absent from group training with Racing on Tuesday ahead of this weekend's European Champions Cup match against title holders Saracens.

Local media reports said the 2016 Olympic gold medallist's hearing will be held on Nov 22.