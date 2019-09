Rugby: Fiji's Radradra to start on wing against Wallabies

SAPPORO, Japan: Former rugby league international Semi Radradra will play on the wing against Australia in Fiji's World Cup Pool D opener in Sapporo on Saturday (Sep 21) after making all of his previous six test starts at centre.

The 27-year-old Radradra mostly played on the wing during a rugby league career that saw him play tests for both Fiji and Australia before he switched to union in 2017.

He had been preferred by coach John McKee at centre since making his rugby union test debut against Georgia last year.

McKee named an otherwise settled side that included a big forward pack for a match in which the breakdown is expected to be crucial. Captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu leads an experienced loose forward trio that includes Viliame Mata and Peceli Yato.