Rugby: Folau crowdfunding website shut down

MELBOURNE: Sacked Australia fullback Israel Folau has had his crowdfunding campaign seeking A$3 million (US$2.08 million) to help fund legal action against Rugby Australia shut down for breaches of the website's terms of service, local media reported on Monday (Jun 24).

More than A$650,000 would be returned to donors who had contributed to Folau's campaign, the reports said.

"After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service," GoFundMe Australia's regional manager Nicola Britton told the Sydney Morning Herald in a statement.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was sacked by RA and the New South Wales Waratahs for a controversial social media post and launched the crowdfunding campaign last week to pay for his appeal to the courts.

