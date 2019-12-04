Rugby: Former Scotland captain Barclay calls time on Test career

LONDON: Former Scotland rugby union captain John Barclay announced his retirement from Test rugby on Wednesday (Dec 4).

"All good things must come to an end," Barclay wrote on Instagram.

"This isn't an easy decision to make; playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one the best things I will achieve in my life.

"But for me and my family it feels like the right time."

The 33-year-old flanker was capped 76 times after making his debut in the 2007 World Cup and was part of the Scottish team that exited disappointingly in the first round of this year's tournament in Japan.

"It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey," he added.

"Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour and it is something I am unbelievably proud of."

Hong Kong-born Barclay - who captained the Scots in his last Test against Russia at the World Cup - will continue to play for his Scottish regional side Edinburgh.