Rugby-France deny Wales Grand Slam with last-gap victory

France denied Wales a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years when Brice Dulin scored a stoppage-time try to give them a 32-30 home victory on Saturday.

Six Nations Championship - France v Wales
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Wales - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 20, 2021 France's Brice Dulin scores their fourth try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Dulin dived over as France completed a remarkable turnaround to give Les Bleus the win and a bonus point that leaves them needing to beat Scotland on Friday with a bonus point and make up a 20-point deficit to top the standings.

Wales had the game firmly in hand but picked up two yellow cards in the finale and were left them exposed to France's late fury.

They lead the table with 20 points with France in third place on 15.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

