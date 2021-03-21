Rugby: France's Jalibert ruled out of Scotland Six Nations game

PARIS: France flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert has been ruled out Friday's (Mar 26) Six Nations decider against Scotland after suffering a concussion in Saturday's 32-30 win over Wales.

"End of the championship for me," Jalibert, who was taken off at the Stade de France on Saturday after taking a blow to the head, wrote on Instagram.

France need to beat Scotland by 21 points and secure a bonus point to win the title for the first time since 2010.

Romain Ntamack is likely to replace Jalibert in the starting team with Louis Carbonel called into the squad.

