Rugby: France's Jalibert ruled out of Scotland Six Nations game

Matthieu Jalibert sets up France's second try and kicked two conversions before being forced off against Wales. (Photo: AFP/Frank Fife)
PARIS: France flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert has been ruled out Friday's (Mar 26) Six Nations decider against Scotland after suffering a concussion in Saturday's 32-30 win over Wales.

"End of the championship for me," Jalibert, who was taken off at the Stade de France on Saturday after taking a blow to the head, wrote on Instagram.

France need to beat Scotland by 21 points and secure a bonus point to win the title for the first time since 2010.

Romain Ntamack is likely to replace Jalibert in the starting team with Louis Carbonel called into the squad.

Source: Reuters

