Rugby: France pick five uncapped players for autumn tests

MARCOUSSIS, France: France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday (Ict 7)named five uncapped players in his 31-man squad to prepare to face Wales later this month.

Galthie's men host Wayne Pivac's side on Oct 24 as a warm-up match ahead of a Six Nations fixture against Ireland and the newly-created Autumn Nations Cup which has replaced the scheduled November tests cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prop Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel and centre Olivier Klemenczak have been rewarded for their performances as Racing 92 reached the European Champions Cup final.

Lyon lock Killian Geraci, Toulouse No 8 Selevasio Tolofua and La Rochelle winger Arthur Retiere are also the international newcomers.

Retiere replaces Damian Penaud who suffered an ankle injury training with club Clermont last week.

Squad

Forwards: Cyril Baille (Toulouse) Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel (Racing 92), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), ?Killian Geraci (Lyon), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Charles Ollivon (Toulon - captain), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Gregory Aalldritt (La Rochelle), Selevasio Tolofua (Toulouse)

Backs: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Olivier Klemenczak (Racing 92), Vincent Rattez (Montpellier), Arthur Retiere (La Rochelle), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)