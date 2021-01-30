Rugby: France prop Haouas's burglary trial postponed to May

MONTPELLIER, France: The burglary trial of France prop Mohamed Haouas, scheduled for Friday (Jan 29) in Montpellier, has been postponed to May 28, his lawyer said.

Haouas is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving robberies of tobacconists.

A previous hearing was also postponed after the Montpellier forward was called up to France's Six Nations training camp that started in Nice this week.

Friday's postponement was to allow the player to fully take part in that camp, lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP.

In last season's Six Nations, Haouas, who is 26, was banned for three weeks for punching Scotland's Jamie Ritchie.

Haouas missed the opening Top 14 game of this season and lost his financial bonus after he arrived late to training and had an altercation with a Montpellier club sponsor.

