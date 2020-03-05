Rugby: France's Thomas dropped for Scotland trip

PARIS: Winger Teddy Thomas has been dropped for France's Six Nations trip to Scotland this weekend after question marks regarding his defensive ability, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Thursday (Mar 5).

Thomas, 26, who has started all of les Bleus' matches as they sit at the top of the table, was included in a 14-man group released from the national set-up and will not travel to Edinburgh for Sunday's match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Racing 92 man was substituted after 66 minutes during the victory over Wales on Feb 22 and French newspaper L'Equipe gave him a 4 out of 10 rating for his performance in Cardiff.

Thomas was one of eight players who were temporarily suspended by the FFR after the last visit to Murrayfield in 2018 following a late night out in the Scottish capital.

Hooker Camille Chat, who missed the win at the Principality Stadium with an injury returns to the wider 28-man squad.

Fabien Galthie names his side to face Scotland on Friday, with a fourth victory ensuring a tilt at a first Grand Slam since 2010.

Advertisement