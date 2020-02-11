Rugby: France wing Rattez out of Six Nations with broken leg

REUTERS: Six Nations leaders France will be without Vincent Rattez for the rest of the tournament after the wing broke his fibula in the weekend's 35-22 win over Italy.

Rattez was withdrawn in the dying stages of the match in Paris and needed to be helped off the pitch as 14-man France went on to top the table with two wins, having upset England in the first round.

The 27-year-old, who also scored a try against England, confirmed on social media that he had sustained a fracture.

France play defending champions Wales in the third round on Feb. 22 in Cardiff.

