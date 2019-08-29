Rugby: Gatland makes 14 changes to Wales squad for Ireland game

REUTERS: Prop Rhys Carre and wing Owen Lane will make their international debut for Wales when they host Ireland in their penultimate Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday, head coach Warren Gatland said on Thursday (Aug 29).

Gatland made 14 changes to the squad that beat England 13-6 earlier this month and the team will be captained by Josh Navidi, with Aaron Shingler and James Davies in the back row alongside him.

Uncapped Carre and Lane have played together for Wales' age-grade sides and Gatland said it was a "great opportunity" for the pair to make an impression before he finalises his 31-man squad for next month's World Cup in Japan.

"They've worked hard all summer to get to this point so it will be good for them to get their first international caps and put their hands up for Rugby World Cup selection after the match," Gatland said in a statement.

"Saturday is a really big game for the players and I'm really excited about the challenge for this Welsh team. There's so much at stake in terms of World Cup selection and with a number of positions still up for grabs it will be a huge game."

Carre will play alongside Scarlets' Ryan Elias and Samson Lee in the front row while Jarrod Evans is set to make his first start.

Wales play one more warm-up match away at Ireland on Sep 7 before flying to Japan where they begin their World Cup Pool D campaign against Georgia on Sep 23.

WALES TEAM TO FACE IRELAND

15. Hallam Amos (Cardiff Blues) (19 Caps)

14. Owen Lane (Cardiff Blues) (*Uncapped)

13. Scott Williams (Ospreys) (57 Caps)

12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (15 Caps)

11. Steff Evans (Scarlets) (12 Caps)

10. Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues) (2 Caps)

9. Aled Davies (Ospreys) (18 Caps)

1. Rhys Carre (Saracens) (*Uncapped)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (7 Caps)

3. Samson Lee (Scarlets) (40 Caps)

4. Adam Beard (Ospreys) (14 Caps)

5. Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (64 Caps)

6. Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (19 Caps)

7. James Davies (Scarlets) (4 Caps)

8. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues) (17 Caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons) (20 Caps)

17. Rob Evans (Scarlets) (35 Caps)

18. Leon Brown (Dragons) (5 Caps)

19. Jake Ball (Scarlets) (34 Caps)

20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (33 Caps)

21. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps)

22. Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (11 Cap)

23. Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers) (2 Caps)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)