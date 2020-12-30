Rugby-Harlequins' game at Worcester called off over COVID-19 concerns

Harlequins' New Year's Day match at Worcester Warriors has been cancelled after one of the players tested positive for COVID-19 and six others were placed in isolation due to contact tracing, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

The Premiership statement did not reveal the name of the player who contracted the virus, but said that he tested positive after Harlequins' Boxing Day game against Bristol Bears.

All seven players will now self-isolate for 10 days as per the health protocols.

"Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between Harlequins and Worcester Warriors will be cancelled," the statement said.

"A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course."

Harlequins are fifth in the standings, while Worcester are bottom after four rounds.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)