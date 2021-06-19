Rugby-Harlequins produce stunning fightback to edge Bristol in Premiership semi-final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Harlequins kept their nerve to overturn a 28-0 deficit for the biggest comeback in Premiership history and stun Bristol Bears with a 43-36 semi-final win in extra time on Saturday.

The Bears, who finished top of the league to secure home advantage for the final four clash, made a bright start with flyhalf Callum Sheedy scoring back-to-back penalties.

Two tries from Max Malins, and one each Ben Earl and Luke Morahan, put Bristol 28-0 up in as many minutes before Alex Dombrandt responded for the visitors on the stroke of halftime to go in at the break at 28-5.

Harlequins dominated the second half as Tyrone Green, James Chisholm and Louis Lynagh went over to cut the deficit to 28-24, before Joe Marchant's late try sent the game into an additional 20 minutes at 31-31.

Green and Marchant scored either side of Malins' third to seal a remarkable win as Harlequins progressed to their first Premiership final since they won the title in 2012.

They will meet either Exeter Chiefs or Sale Sharks, who play later on Saturday, in the Twickenham showpiece on June 26.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)