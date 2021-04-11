Rugby: Harry Potter magic helps Leicester into Challenge Cup semis

PARIS: Harry Potter scored two tries as Leicester reached the European Challenge Cup semi-finals for a second successive season with a 39-15 win over Newcastle.

Winger Potter's brace was boosted by a score also for Argentine centre Matias Moroni while Newcastle's indiscipline cost them two penalty tries.

Newcastle's tries came from full-back George Wacokecoke and winger Tom Penny.

Northampton's bid to reach their first European semi-final since 2014 ended in a 35-27 defeat by Ulster.

Saints overcame the loss of three forwards to yellow cards in the first half to lead by eight points at half-time but Ulster's dominance of territory and possession eventually told.

Tommy Freeman scored two tries for Northampton. Alex Mitchell and Ollie Sleightholme scored the others, with Piers Francis kicking a penalty and two conversions.

Rob Herring, Jacob Stockdale, John Cooney and Marty Moore scored tries for Ulster.

There was also a penalty try award, with Cooney adding four conversions.

Montpellier, the champions in 2016, made the last-four with a 31-25 win over Treviso.

Scrum-half Benoit Paillaugue claimed 22 of Montpellier's points, a haul which included two tries.

On Friday, Bath reached the semi-finals for the seventh time with a four-try 26-13 win over London Irish.