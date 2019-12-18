Rugby: Hodge extends Wallabies contract to 2023

MELBOURNE: Utility back Reece Hodge has extended his Wallabies contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Hodge's new deal means he will also stay at his Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels through to 2023.

The 25-year-old was suspended for three group matches at the World Cup in Japan after a dangerous tackle during the opening win over Fiji. He returned on the wing in the Wallabies' quarter-final loss to England.

“Playing in a Rugby World Cup was my dream as a kid, so to be able to say I’ve done that is an amazing feeling,” Hodge said in a media release.

"However, winning a World Cup is the ultimate goal, so to have the opportunity to play my rugby in Australia for the next four years and hopefully earn another crack at that is extremely exciting."

