Rugby: Impressive England end Ireland's Grand Slam bid

TWICKENHAM: Owen Farrell helped end the Grand Slam ambitions of father Andy as England beat Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday (Feb 23).

This was the first time the pair had been in opposition since former England international and assistant coach Andy Farrell was promoted from within the Ireland set-up when Joe Schmidt stood down following their disappointing quarterfinal exit at the World Cup.

It was not a happy return to 'headquarters' for Farrell senior as he suffered his first loss as Ireland head coach.

England, captained by Owen, denied the Irish, who had already beaten Scotland and Wales, the Triple Crown.

England captain Owen Farrell kicks a penalty against an Ireland side. Andy AFP/Ben STANSALL

World Cup finalists England, who remain in title contention despite losing to France in their tournament opener, built a commanding 17-0 lead at half-time thanks to tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly.

Owen Farrell converted both, scored after Ireland failed to deal with kicks into their in-goal area. He added a penalty shortly before the break.

Farrell, who landed all four of his goal-kicks, also impressed with his kicks out of hand, as did Daly and Ford.

Robbie Henshaw scored a try for Ireland early in the second half but England put the result beyond doubt when replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie was driven over for a 62nd-minute try.

England made several changes to the side that won 13-6 away to Scotland for what was their first match at Twickenham since they thrashed Ireland 57-15 in a World Cup warm-up match in August.

Daly, back at full-back from the wing after George Furbank was injured, belied his reputation for being suspect under the high ball by catching the first towering kick that came his way.

Fit-again centre Manu Tuilagi repeatedly made ground, and put in a thumping tackle on Ireland No 8 CJ Stander.

The nervy Irish, on the other hand, made mistakes as they tried to force the play.

'KEEP BUILDING'

England went ahead in the eighth minute when Ireland full-back Jordan Larmour opted against 'marking' the ball after a good catch near his own line.

England regained possession and scrum-half Ben Youngs, making his 100th international appearance, put through a fine grubber kick from 25 metres out.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton fumbled the bouncing ball in the in-goal area, and opposing fly-half Ford collected to score.

Sexton then fired a routine penalty attempt well wide before England made it 14-0 in the 25th minute.

Excellent handling from prop Kyle Sinckler and Jonathan Joseph helped England run the ball back into Ireland's 22.

Ford's well-weighted chip bounced away from Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale, and the chasing Daly touched down before the ball went dead.

England's forwards were on top in all areas. Man-of-the-match Courtney Lawes led the way as England forced 13 ruck turnovers by the 65th minute.

"We knew Ireland were on good form and we came out flying, we put an emphasis on that all week. It was great to get out here with the boys," said Lawes who, on his 31st birthday, started at blindside flanker rather than lock.

"Any chance I get to put on the shirt, especially at my old age, I relish it.

"We just want to keep building, the goal is to be the best team the world has ever seen."

Sexton's day went from bad to worse when his offside led to an Owen Farrell penalty that put England three scores ahead.

Kickable penalties were now of little use to Ireland, with England happy to infringe in defence rather than concede a try.

In the 50th minute, from a five-metre scrum, outside centre Henshaw forced his way between Owen Farrell and England No 8 Tom Curry for a try.

Sexton, however, pulled his conversion well wide, with England still comfortably at 17-5.

Cowan-Dickie was driven over off a five-metre scrum.

By the time Irish replacement Andrew Porter scored a try in stoppage time it was all too late for the visitors.

England welcome Wales to Twickenham when the Six Nations resumes on Mar 7, while Ireland are at home to perennial strugglers Italy.