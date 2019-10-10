Rugby: Injured French full-back Ramos in line for swift return for Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France: France full-back Thomas Ramos, who was sent home from the Rugby World Cup because of a supposedly tournament-ending injury, may play for Toulouse in this weekend's Top 14, club president Didier Lacroix announced on Thursday (Oct 10).

Ramos injured an ankle during France's 33-9 win over USA on October 2 and subsequently was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup in Japan.

He was replaced in the squad by La Rochelle full-back Vincent Rattez.

"We have the administrative authorisation to play Thomas Ramos against Castres," Lacroix told a press conference.

"We will make a decision at the last minute with the medical staff who have been in touch with Les Bleus to discuss the matter."

Defending champions Toulouse are second from bottom in the Top 14 with just two wins in their opening six games.

