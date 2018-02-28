Rugby-Ireland centre Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations

Ireland suffered a blow to their Six Nations title hopes after centre Chris Farrell injured his knee in training on Tuesday and is likely to miss the rest of the tournament.

LONDON: Ireland suffered a blow to their Six Nations title hopes after centre Chris Farrell injured his knee in training on Tuesday and is likely to miss the rest of the tournament.

Farrell, man of the match in the weekend 37-27 victory over Wales, twisted his knee in the turf, according to a statement from Ireland Rugby.

"Chris Farrell received treatment on the field after twisting his knee on the turf," the statement said.

"He subsequently jogged on to join the rest of the playing group and felt well.

"He was sent for a precautionary scan this afternoon which indicated some ligament damage had occurred and he will now see a specialist. Chris is unlikely to be available for the rest of the Six Nations."

Leaders Ireland host Scotland on March 10 before a potential championship-deciding clash with England at Twickenham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)