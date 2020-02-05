Rugby: Ireland lock James Ryan signs new contract

DUBLIN: Ireland lock James Ryan has signed a three-year contract extension, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The Leinster second row made his Test debut as a 20-year-old in 2017, scoring a try within 60 seconds of coming off the bench against the United States in New Jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan, 23, has become a regular in the Irish pack, winning 24 caps, and has won the European Champions Cup and two Pro14 titles with the Dublin-based province.

The deal ties Ryan, seen as a potential Test captain, to Irish rugby until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments," said Ryan.

"But I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies."

Advertisement

Advertisement

IRFU high-performance director David Nucifora said: "James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high-level performances for both Ireland and Leinster.

"He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster."