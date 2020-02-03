Rugby: Ireland's Ringrose ruled out of two Six Nations matches

DUBLIN: Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will miss the Six Nations matches against Wales and England after undergoing a "procedure on a hand injury", Irish rugby chiefs announced on Monday (Feb 3).

Ringrose was replaced at half-time in Saturday's 19-12 win over Scotland and the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed he would miss the next two games.

"Garry Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of Round 4 of the Championship," said an IRFU statement.

"Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group."

Ireland host Wales on Saturday and travel to face England on Feb 23.