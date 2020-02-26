Rugby: Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy postponed over COVID-19

DUBLIN: Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy in Dublin on Mar 7 has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday (Feb 26).

The IRFU consulted with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris, who had expressed his grave misgivings on Tuesday due to 12 deaths from the coronavirus in Italy, the EU country that has been hit hardest by the virus, registering 374 cases of infection.

The other matches with Italy teams that weekend - the under-20s and women - have also been postponed.

"At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments' need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus," read an IRFU statement.

"We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of public health. The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction."

The IRFU added they would be looking to reschedule the games. Cancellation would cost millions of lost euros, not just to the IRFU, but also to the hospitality industry.

There is a precedent for rescheduling Six Nations matches due to health concerns.

In 2001 due to the highly contagious livestock foot and mouth outbreak Ireland had three matches (against Scotland, Wales and England) rescheduled to September to October of that year.

It proved costly as the English were one win away form the Grand Slam but the Irish beat them 20-14 in Dublin. England did, however, win the championship title, on points difference from Ireland.