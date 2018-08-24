Rugby: It's all black magic at Eden Park for Australia

AUCKLAND: It's not just the All Blacks that Australia face on Saturday (Aug 25) but also the Eden Park curse which has denied visiting teams a taste of victory for 24 years.

The arena, a suburban rugby venue since 1913, has been the burial ground for many a team with the All Blacks on a 41-match unbeaten streak since being beaten there by France in 1994.

Advertisement

Overall, they have only lost 10 of 84 Tests at the field they call their "home ground".

Australia, who haven't won anywhere in New Zealand since a win in Dunedin in 2001, last tasted victory at Eden Park 32 years ago with a 22-9 result in 1986.

They have lost 17 Tests to New Zealand in Auckland since then.

Overall, the All Blacks and Wallabies have played 162 times, with New Zealand winning 112 and drawing seven for a 69.14 per cent win rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In New Zealand, the win rate is up to 78.05 per cent, with the All Blacks coming out on top in 64 of 82 Tests and drawing one.

At Eden Park, the All Blacks are even more dominant over the Wallabies with an 85.19 per cent success rate, having won 23 of 27 Tests.

But the Wallabies are adamant their thoughts are totally on winning the Bledisloe Cup and the All Blacks' impressive record in Auckland has had no bearing on their preparation.

"No win this week, no Bledisloe Cup," coach Michael Cheika said.

"Players and coaches, we've all thought about how we can get the best possible outcome this week, we've prepared that way and we'll be ready when the whistle goes."

The All Blacks also rate winning the Bledisloe as more important than maintaining their unbeaten run at Eden Park, although they cannot do one without the other.

"This is Bledisloe 2 and is a chance for us to get both hands on the cup and we love playing here," captain Kieran Read said.

"It's our home in New Zealand and our home fans and we just enjoy it."