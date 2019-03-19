Rugby: Italy's Campagnaro to make Harlequins switch after World Cup

LONDON: Italy centre Michele Campagnaro will join Harlequins from rivals Wasps after this year's World Cup, the English Premiership club announced on Tuesday (Mar 19).

It follows Monday's announcement from Quins that they have signed Argentina internationals Martin Landajo and Santiago Garcia Botta for the 2019/20 season.

Campagnaro is a regular in the Azzurri midfield, where he has accumulated 42 caps and was part of the team condemned to a wooden-spoon finish in the recent Six Nations.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Wasps and also spent three seasons at Exeter, helping the Chiefs win the 2016-17 Premiership title.

"Michele is a seasoned international and a Premiership winner who will add top-level experience to our playing group," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"He's a fantastic talent, powerful through contact and will give us even more of an attacking threat next season."

