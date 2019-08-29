Rugby: Japan aim high with 'super-fit' Rugby World Cup squad

TOKYO: Japan rugby head coach Jamie Joseph promised the hosts would "give 150 per cent" to reach the World Cup final after naming his 31-man squad on Thursday (Aug 29).

The "Brave Blossoms" will be at full strength when they face Russia in the tournament's curtain raiser in Tokyo on Sep 20 after talismanic captain Michael Leitch returned from injury at the recent Pacific Nations Cup.

"The team has set a goal of making the top eight for the first time in the history of Japanese rugby," Joseph told reporters.

"The staff and players will give 150 per cent - whether that's enough only time will tell.

"Our game is based around speed, skill and structure," added the former All Black. "But the key difference this year is we are fit enough now to play that game. We're training at a level of intensity that's 25 per cent higher than our matches - I think that's our key weapon."

Japan famously won three games at the 2015 World Cup under Eddie Jones, including an astonishing 34-32 victory over two-time champions South Africa.

Currently ranked ninth in the world after capturing their third Pacific Nations title, the Japanese also take on Ireland, Scotland and Samoa in Pool A as they target a place in the knockout stage for the first time.

