Rugby: Kiwi Lowe set for Ireland debut in Autumn Nations Cup

DUBLIN: New Zealand-born wing James Lowe looks set for his Test debut for Ireland after being included by head coach Andy Farrell in the squad for the Autumn Nations Cup on Thursday (Nov 5).

The 28-year-old highly-rated Leinster star qualifies through the residency rule having joined the province in 2017.

He could make his debut for his adopted country against Wales in their opening Nations Cup match in Dublin on Nov 13.

Lowe is no stranger to the Ireland set-up as Farrell had him in the training squad ahead of the resumption of the Six Nations in October.

Farrell has tinkered with the squad that missed out on the Six Nations title last weekend after being beaten by France in Paris.

Veteran Keith Earls returns from injury, while Munster team-mate Shane Daly and Ulster's Billy Burns are also included.

Daly comes in for the injured centre Garry Ringrose and the uncapped Burns replaces fly-half Jack Carty.

The Irish follow their game with Wales with an away match at Twickenham to take on England on Nov 21.

Farrell's men host Georgia in Dublin on Nov 29 and will have a home play-off game against one of France, Italy, Scotland or Fiji on Dec 5.

