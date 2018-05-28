Rugby: Kolisi named captain for Boks against England

CAPE TOWN: Siya Kolisi has been named as captain of South Africa for the three-test home series against England next month, but the flanker will not lead the side against Wales on Saturday (Jun 2).

The Stormers back-rower will captain the Springboks for the first time in the absence of previous skippers, loose-forward Warren Whiteley and lock Eben Etzebeth, who have both been ruled out through injury.

The 26-year-old Kolisi will not be considered for Saturday's international against Wales in Washington, however, with Stormers team mate Pieter-Steph du Toit wearing the armband for that fixture.

Coach Rassie Erasmus announced an extended squad of 43 players for the June tests on Saturday and suggested he would take a number of fringe players to face Wales in the United States.

"It's a huge honour to captain the Springboks and Siya and Pieter-Steph are two honest, hardworking men who enjoy the respect of their fellow players," Erasmus said in a media release from South African Rugby on Monday.

"I believe both of them will do a good job as captains. My philosophy is that each player must take responsibility for his position and must therefore work extremely hard with that one goal in mind - to make the Springboks successful again."

The Springboks host England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Jun 9, before matches in Bloemfontein and Cape Town on the following Saturdays.

