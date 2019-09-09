Rugby: Laranjeira claims 100th derby spoils for Brive over Clermont

PARIS: Newly-promoted Brive claimed the spoils in the 100th derby of central France with a 28-21 victory over last season's runners-up Clermont in the Top 14 on Sunday (Sep 8).

Club stalwart Thomas Laranjeira kicked 13 points as Guillaume Namy, So'otala Fa'aso'o and Sevanaia Galala scored tries in the first half for their first win of the season as ex-France President Francois Hollande, a former representative in the Correze region for more than two decades, watched on from the stands.

Former French president Francois Hollande watched Brive beat Clermont in the Top 14. (AFP/DIARMID COURREGES)

The visitors, without seven players away on Rugby World Cup duty with France, kept in touching distance with touchdowns from Fritz Lee, George Moala and Charlie Cassang but two late yellow cards put any hopes of a comeback to bed.

"The fact we played this 100th derby against Clermont added fuel to our fire, we were really motivated in the tackle area and with our aggression," Brive coach Jeremy Davidson said.

"We've launched our season against a big fish. We played to our best level," the former Ireland lock added.

Namy went over in the corner after less than four minutes following a tidy cross-kick from former Ireland international Stuart Holding.

Laranjeira, in his ninth season at the Stade Amedee-Domenech, added the extras before slotting the first of three penalty goals on nine minutes.

Brive's second touchdown came through New Zealander Fa'aso'o after a quarter of an hour.

The visitors, who had made the two-hour drive across the middle of France to play in front of a raucous sell-out 13,000 crowd, claimed their first points of proceedings as Lee crossed after 24 minutes.

FAILED CLERMONT COMEBACK

The home side's final try of the match came with 10 minutes of the first half to go with Galaia, who was left out of Fiji's World Cup squad in August, scoring and Laranjeira adding the conversion for a 22-7 lead at the break.

Clermont's attempted comeback started 13 minutes into the second half as New Zealand centre Moala crossed.

Flanker Faifili Levave was then shown his side's first yellow card on 65 minutes and Laranjeira kept his side's lead comfortable from the resulting penalty.

Scrum-half Cassang's converted try brought the teams within four points two minutes later but centre Naqalevu became Clermont's second man in the bin shortly after.

Laranjeira, 27, slotted his third penalty to make sure of Brive's first home derby victory since 2014 and deny their local rivals a losing bonus point in a fixture which has been played since 1927.

Later on Sunday, champions Toulouse host Racing 92 looking for their first win of the campaign.

On Saturday, Lyon moved to the top of the table with their first ever victory at Toulon with a 20-6 triumph at Stade Felix-Mayol.