Rugby League Ex-England captain Sinfield raises over US$1.3 million in seven-day marathon challenge

LONDON: Former Leeds Rhinos and England captain Kevin Sinfield has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over £1 million (US$1.3 million) in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and his former team mate Rob Burrow, who suffers from the condition.

Burrow won eight Super League titles with Leeds before retiring in 2017 and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

Sinfield, who played alongside Burrow for 15 seasons and helped spark the Rhinos' resurgence in the mid-2000s, had set an initial target of £77,777 - a reference to Burrow's jersey number.

"I'm just really happy, completely overwhelmed. Some people thought we were mad but it was really important for us especially in the run-up to Christmas that Rob was in the forefront of everyone's mind," Sinfield told Sky Sports.

"It's been a rough year and we wanted to make sure that he's front and centre like he should be, he's got a lovely family and Liz and the kids deserve to enjoy everything they get."

Sinfield said he would continue his fundraising efforts until a cure was found.

"I've seen first-hand this week, speaking to people who have been affected by MND," he said. "It's such a cruel disease, and hopefully these funds will help families and try comfort them, but ultimately, we're here to find a cure."

