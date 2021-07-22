Rugby league-World Cup organisers note 'disappointing' withdrawal of Australia, New Zealand

MELBOURNE: Rugby League World Cup organisers said on Thursday they had noted the "disappointing" withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand from the tournament to be held in England due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"RLWC2021 were informed at very short notice and will continue discussions with all stakeholders to agree on the best way forward. A further statement will be made in due course,” organisers said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alison Williams)