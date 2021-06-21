Rugby-Leicester hooker Youngs asked to complete refereeing course as punishment

Leicester Tigers hooker Tom Youngs must undergo a refereeing course and officiate in two community age grade games after he was charged with disrespecting the authority of the match official, England's rugby union (RFU) said on Monday.

The Tigers' captain was cited following a heated argument after the Premiership game against Bristol which ended with a mass brawl. He was charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game".

The 34-year-old appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel last week and was also handed a two-week suspension, of which one week has already been served while the second week is suspended.

"The second week of the ban is suspended until 28 February, 2022 on the provision that Youngs completes the England Rugby Refereeing Award Course and referees two community age grade rugby matches before the deadline," the RFU said.

"This is to enable the player to get greater insight as to the particular demands and pressures of being a match official.

"In the event that Youngs does not complete this requirement by 28 February 2022 or he re-offends (on or off the pitch) he would serve the second week of the playing suspension during the next available match."

Leicester finished sixth in the standings and did not make the play-offs. Harlequins and Exeter Chiefs are set to play in the Premiership final on June 26.

