Rugby: Leinster seal European Champions Cup final against Saracens

DUBLIN: Title-holders Leinster beat Toulouse 30-12 in the European Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin on Sunday (Apr 21).

The Irish province will face Premiership champions Saracens in Newcastle on May 11 after victory over their fellow record four-time tournament winners at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

That match will see the competition winners on the past three occasions meet at St. James' Park and is a repeat of last season's quarter-final when Leinster ended Saracens' bid for a third straight European crown.

Leinster outscored French league leaders Toulouse three tries to none, with the visitors having just four penalties to show for their efforts.