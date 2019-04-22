Rugby: Leinster seal European Champions Cup final against Saracens

Sport

Rugby: Leinster seal European Champions Cup final against Saracens

Leinster
Toulouse's South African wing Cheslin Kolbe (centre) is tackled by Leinster's Irish prop Cian Healy (left) and Devin Toner (right) during the European Rugby Champions Cup, semi-final rugby union match. (Paul FAITH/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

DUBLIN: Title-holders Leinster beat Toulouse 30-12 in the European Champions Cup semi-final in Dublin on Sunday (Apr 21).

The Irish province will face Premiership champions Saracens in Newcastle on May 11 after victory over their fellow record four-time tournament winners at the Aviva Stadium.

That match will see the competition winners on the past three occasions meet at St. James' Park and is a repeat of last season's quarter-final when Leinster ended Saracens' bid for a third straight European crown.

Leinster outscored French league leaders Toulouse three tries to none, with the visitors having just four penalties to show for their efforts.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark