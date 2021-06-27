Rugby-Lions captain Jones ruled out of South Africa trip with shoulder injury

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the South Africa tour after dislocating his shoulder against Japan at Murrayfield, coach Warren Gatland said on Saturday.

Jones suffered the injury in a ruck and was forced off after eight minutes of the Lions' warm-up match.

"His shoulder was dislocated," Gatland told reporters. "They got it back in pretty easily.

"The best-case scenario is he might be right for the first Test.

"However, we've had a chat and it looks like we're going to have to replace him. It's devastating news. It's very disappointing for him. It’s one of those things you’ve got to put behind you and move on as quickly as you can."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

