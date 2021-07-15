Rugby-Lions get taste of what is to come with defeat to South Africa 'A'

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wing Sbu Nkosi and centre Lukhanyo Am scored first-half tries as a strong South Africa ‘A’ side inflicted a first defeat of the tour on the British & Irish Lions with a 17-13 win in what was dubbed an unofficial ‘fourth test’ in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Lions coach Warren Gatland had said the contest would be a good indicator of where his side are ahead of three tests against the world champion Springboks starting next week, and there will be some concern.

They were better in the scrums and controlled possession through the phases well, but struggled with the physicality of their opponents and were regularly beaten back in the tackle. It will only get harder against the full-strength Boks.

Prop Wyn Jones scored the only try for the tourists, who will get a much easier ride when they play the Cape Town-based Stormers on Saturday in their last game before the test series starts on July 24.

