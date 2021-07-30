Rugby-Lions have confidence in Saturday’s second test referee

The British & Irish Lions are confident that the match officials for Saturday’s second test against the Springboks will not be influenced after South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus criticised decisions made in his team’s first test defeat last weekend.

CAPE TOWN: The British & Irish Lions are confident that the match officials for Saturday’s second test against the Springboks will not be influenced after South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus criticised decisions made in his team’s first test defeat last weekend.

New Zealander Ben O'Keeffe will referee the test at the Cape Town Stadium, with Mathieu Raynal of France and Australia’s Nic Berry running the line.

Berry, who took charge of the first test which the Lions won 22-17, was the subject of an hour-long video critique by Erasmus, who accused him of not showing Bok captain Siya Kolisi the same respect as his Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones.

Erasmus’ actions have since been slammed by Rugby Australia and he is also the subject of a World Rugby investigation but the Lions avoided joining the debate when they held news conferences on Friday.

"We had a good meeting with the referees yesterday. As Ben O'Keeffe said himself, we're aware there's a lot of stuff out there on social media but that's not going to affect anything," forwards coach Robin McBryde said.

"That's just a sideshow. We had a positive discussion with the referee. Everyone realises they're in a tough place. They've got a tough job to do.

"But we were really happy with Nic Berry last Saturday and I don't think it will be any different this weekend either. On Ben we have no issues. He is a top man and we are looking forward to working with him on Saturday."

Lions fullback Stuart Hogg was also full of praise for O'Keeffe.

“In the short time I have been Scotland captain, Ben O'Keeffe has been one of the best referees to deal with. He almost coaches you around the field.

“You ask questions, he is very calm in his answers and he is good at communicating. That is why the large majority of his games are allowed to flow. He helped me massively in a couple of games we have had him when I have been leading the side.

“Referees are the ones that run the game and they have a huge amount of respect from us as players. I would hate to do the job but Ben O'Keeffe has been one of the best referees I have had the opportunity to deal with as captain,” he said.

(Editing by Toby Davis)