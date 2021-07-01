Rugby-Lions name team for opening tour match
JOHANNESBURG: The British and Irish Lions named the following team to play the Gauteng Lions in their opening match of their South African tour in Johannesburg on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg (capt), 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13- Chris Harris, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7- Hamish Watson, 6- Courtney Lawes, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Wyn Jones
Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19 Iain Henderson, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Bundee Aki, 23-Elliot Daly.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Catherine Evans)