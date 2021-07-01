Rugby-Lions name team for opening tour match

The British and Irish Lions named the following team to play the Gauteng Lions in their opening match of their South African tour in Johannesburg on Saturday:

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - British and Irish Lions Training - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 25, 2021 British and Irish Lions team during training Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

15-Stuart Hogg (capt), 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13- Chris Harris, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7- Hamish Watson, 6- Courtney Lawes, 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Wyn Jones

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19 Iain Henderson, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Bundee Aki, 23-Elliot Daly.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

