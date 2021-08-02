Rugby-Lions prop Sinckler cited for biting in second test v Boks

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an alleged biting incident in the second test defeat to South Africa on Saturday, on the same day fullback Stuart Hogg denied he had been involved in a similar incident.

CAPE TOWN: British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for an alleged biting incident in the second test defeat to South Africa on Saturday, on the same day fullback Stuart Hogg denied he had been involved in a similar incident.

"British and Irish Lions player Kyle Sinckler will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was cited by Scott Nowland (Australia) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) during the 64th minute of the second test against South Africa in Cape Town on 31 July, 2021," a statement from World Rugby said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinckler will attend a hearing via video conference on Tuesday. If found guilty, the England front row forward could face a sanction of anything between three months and two years on the sidelines.

The Lions earlier released a statement in which Hogg denied he had bitten the arm of Springbok fullback Willie le Roux after pictures emerged on social media.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)