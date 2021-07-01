Rugby-Lions-Sharks clash moved forward an hour because of Euro 2020

JOHANNESBURG: The kick-off time for next Wednesday’s British & Irish Lions clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park has been brought forward by an hour to 1900 local time (1700 GMT), to avoid a clash with soccer’s European Championship.

“We discussed the idea with broadcasters and they were all aligned that it made sense from the perspective of sports fans,” said SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux in a statement on Thursday

“It is not the kind of adjustment that could have been made as easily had we had spectators in the venue, but as everyone will be watching from home we thought it sensible to give them all the options.”

The second of the European Championship semi-finals on Wednesday kicks off at 1900 GMT at Wembley. It will feature Ukraine or England against the Czech Republic or Denmark.

The Lions open their South Africa tour – with games all being played behind closed doors - on Saturday with a match at the same Ellis Park venue against the Gauteng Lions, which kicks off at 1600 GMT.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

