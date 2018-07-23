Rugby: New Zealand oust Fiji, face England in Sevens final

SAN FRANCISCO: Holders New Zealand advanced to the final of the World Cup Sevens on Sunday (Jul 22) after defeating Olympic champions Fiji 22-17 in the semi-finals.

The 2013 champions will now play England in Sunday's final at AT&T Park after a disciplined semi-final win over the South Pacific Islanders.

Joe Ravouvou gave New Zealand the early lead with a try in the corner before Fiji punished poor tackling to hit back through Semi Radradra.

New Zealand's ferocious play at the breakdown reaped its rewards when they were awarded a penalty for an infringement at a ruck.

A quick tap saw the ball spun wide quickly for Dylan Collier who dotted down to make it 10-7.

There was controversy when Fiji were awarded a second try soon afterwards through Amenoni Nasilasila despite replays appearing to show he had put a foot in touch before scoring.

New Zealand, however, shrugged off the setback and responded with a clinical second-half performance.

Regan Ware darted through a gap for the New Zealanders' third try to make it 15-12, and then another well-worked move sent Ravouvou over in the corner for his second try of the game.

Alasio Naduva scored a late consolation for Fiji but it was too little too late.

Earlier, England booked their place in the final defeating South Africa 29-7.

South Africa, the reigning world sevens series champions, took an early lead when playmaker Selvyn Davids dived over in the corner for a converted score.

But England, who are chasing their first victory in the tournament since 1993, hit back with tries from Harry Glover, Tom Mitchell, Ruaridh McConnochie, Oliver Lindsay-Hague and Dan Norton to seal their place in the final.