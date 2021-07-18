Rugby-Price is right as scrumhalf stakes claim for Lions test starting berth

Scrumhalf Ali Price impressed for the British & Irish Lions to put his hand up for test selection as the visitors scored seven tries in a comfortable 49-3 victory over the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN: Scrumhalf Ali Price impressed for the British & Irish Lions to put his hand up for test selection as the visitors scored seven tries in a comfortable 49-3 victory over the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It was another slow start for the Lions in the opening 20 minutes but once they found their groove they were far too strong for the hosts, who battled with the tourists' impenetrable wall of defence and quick ball at the breakdown.

Price allowed them to play with that high tempo in the opening hour and he must now be putting pressure on tour captain Conor Murray for a starting place in the first test against the world champion Springboks at the same venue next weekend.

Loose-forward Hamish Watson was an aggressive runner with ball in hand as was excellent hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, while more good news for coach Warren Gatland was the return of lock Alun Wyn Jones who got 30 minutes under his belt after dislocating his shoulder three weeks ago.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)