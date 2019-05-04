Rugby: Ramos stars as Toulouse run 13 tries past poor Pau

PARIS: Leaders Toulouse scored 13 tries as they thumped Pau 83-6 in the French Top 14 on Saturday (May 4), with Thomas Ramos scoring 26 points in a virtuoso display.

Ramos, 23, who made his France debut in this year's Six Nations, started at fly half instead of the usual full-back and crossed for two tries and slotted eight conversions in the biggest win for any side this season.

His performance solidifies his chance of making Les Bleus' squad for the World Cup later this year, which will be named on Jun 18.

The festival of tries started on 12 minutes as Maxime Medard dotted down. He was followed by South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe, France backs Sofiane Guitoune and Yoann Huget as well as hooker Selevasio Tolofua and centre Pita Ahki for a 40-6 lead at half-time.

Seven tries followed in a free-flowing second half, including Ramos' double and Kolbe touching down for his seventh try of the campaign, adding up to Toulouse's most convincing win of a thrilling campaign which saw them reach the European Champions Cup semi-finals.

Pau's points came from the boot of New Zealand full-back Tom Taylor and their Top 14 status is yet to be secured with two rounds of the regular season to play.

Toulouse extend their advantage at the top of the table to 12 points before second-placed Clermont's home clash with already-relegated Perpignan later on Saturday.

Elsewhere there is a re-run of last year's final as champions Castres welcome runners-up Montpellier, Grenoble play Agen in a relegation scrap and Toulon head to La Rochelle in Saturday's late game.