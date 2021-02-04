Rugby-Russell back for Scotland against England as Redpath debuts

EDINBURGH: Finn Russell returns at flyhalf and Cameron Redpath will make his debut at centre for Scotland in the line-up named by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday to face England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Russell, whose mercurial performances and flamboyant skills make him one of world rugby’s most exciting players, missed the Autumn Nations Cup through injury and sat out most of last year’s Six Nations after a spat with the coach that has since been settled.

The 21-year-old Redpath, who played for England at under-20 level and plays his club rugby for Bath, elected last month to follow in the foosteps of his father Bryan and play test rugby for Scotland.

Scotland team to face England:

15. Stuart Hogg (C) (Exeter Chiefs, 80 caps)

14. Sean Maitland (Saracens, 50 caps)

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester, 23 caps)

12. Cameron Redpath (Bath, uncapped)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh, 5 caps)

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92, 51 caps)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, 37 caps)

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh, 11 caps)

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors, 12 caps)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, 34 caps)

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors, 17 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs, 61 caps)

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, 23 caps)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh, 36 caps)

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, 9 caps)

Replacements:

16. David Cherry (Edinburgh, 0 caps)

17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors, 5 caps)

18. W.P Nel (Edinburgh, 40 caps)

19. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors, 65 caps)

20. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

21. Scott Steele (Harlequins, 1 cap)

22. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh, 1 cap)

23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors, 26 caps)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Liffey)