Rugby-Sale director Diamond leaves after 10 years in charge

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association with the club.

REUTERS -Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association.

Diamond made over 350 appearances for Sale as a player between 1989-2000 before becoming the club's director of sport in 2011 and director of rugby a year later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Deacon will assume responsibility of the first team as Head Coach with Sale fourth in the Premiership standings with 10 points from three games.

"After 10 proud years with Sale Sharks I have taken the decision to step away from the business," Diamond said in a statement.

"I feel that this is the perfect moment to hand over to someone else, given the club is now stable and in a great position to compete at the highest level."

Diamond also held coaching positions with the England Saxons, Saracens and Russia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sale missed out on a play-off spot last season after their final Premiership match against Worcester Warriors was cancelled as a result of 27 positive COVID-19 results within the club.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in BengaluruEditing by Christian Radnedge)