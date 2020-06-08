Rugby: Saracens' Lozowski joins Montpellier on season-long loan

PARIS: England centre Alex Lozowski has joined the temporary Saracens exodus having signed a one-year deal with Montpellier, the French club announced on Monday (Jun 8).

The English champions will be relegated from the top-flight at the end of the current campaign as a result of salary-cap breaches.

Internationals Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe have already agreed to leave the three-time European champions, but just for the coming season.

England scrum-half Ben Spencer will leave for Bath on a permanent basis with Wales' Aled Davies replacing him at the north London outfit.

Lozowski, 26, who last played for his country in 2018, can feature in midfield as well as at fly-half and full-back has also signed a new contract with the English outfit.

Montpellier's director of rugby Philippe Saint-Andre said Lozowski will be a useful addition especially when Arthur Vincent, Anthony Bouthier and new signing Vincent Rattez are away with France.

"His versatility and top level experience constitute a true advantage for next season which will, without a doubt, see the club losing a lot of its best players due to international duty," Saint-Andre said in a club statement.

Last week the Premiership announced plans to resume it's campaign on Aug 15 while the Champions Cup quarter-finals, where Saracens are set to face Leinster, are expected to played in September or October.