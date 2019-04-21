Rugby: Saracens power past Munster to reach Champions Cup final

Saracens produced a powerful second-half surge to reach their third Champions Cup final in four seasons by beating Munster 32-16 at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

The English champions edged a tight first half 12-9 thanks to four Owen Farrell penalties, with Munster's Tyler Bleyendaal kicking six points and Conor Murray adding three more.

The match burst into life after the interval when flanker Michael Rhodes crossed to extend the Saracens lead, and Farrell kicked two more penalties.

Darren Sweetnam, who came in for the injured Keith Earls, crossed for a try against the run of play with 20 minutes left, before Billy Vunipola, who was booed by Munster fans for his controversial social media comments last week, crossed for the second Saracens try.

Saracens, European champions in 2016 and 2017, will face the winners of Sunday's semi-final between Leinster and Toulouse in the final at St James' Park, Newcastle on May 11.

